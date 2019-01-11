Sheriff: Suspect was searching for escaped Wisconsin teen when he was arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRON, Wis. -- Authorities in Wisconsin say they believe the man suspected of abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs made "great efforts" to avoid leaving any evidence in her kidnapping and was out looking for her when he was arrested.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Friday that 21-year-old Jake Patterson changed his physical appearance before the October attack and the abduction of Jayme Closs, including shaving his head to avoid leaving any hair behind. He says investigators believe Patterson killed Jayme's parents to abduct her.

Officials are not searching for any additional suspects at this time.

Fitzgerald says investigators have no evidence that Patterson knew anyone at the Closs home or had contact with anyone there. And he says investigators don't believe there was a social media connection between Patterson and Jayme.

He says investigators don't know how Patterson "became aware of Jayme."

Patterson wasn't at home when Jayme escaped Thursday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Patterson in his vehicle soon after Jayme turned up on a neighbor's doorstep near Gordon. He's also suspected of killing Jayme's parents in an October attack at the family's home near Barron, which is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Gordon.

Patterson is scheduled to be in court Monday at 3:30 p.m. CST. He faces two felony counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping.

Meantime, Jayme has been released from the hospital and will be reunited with her family Friday evening.

