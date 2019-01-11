× REPORT: Hue Jackson let go by Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — Hue Jackson’s dreams of becoming the Cincinnati Bengals next head coach vanished Friday, according to multiple sources out of Cincinnati.

Jackson spent the last seven weeks of the 2018 season as the special assistant to the Bengals head coach, Marvin Lewis. He took on this role just two weeks after the Browns fired him from his head coach position in Cleveland.

Sportscaster Elise Jesse announced on Twitter Friday that “Hue Jackson is out.”

My source says Hue Jackson is out. — Elise Jesse (@Elise_JesseWLWT) January 11, 2019

Bleacher Report said this comes after Jesse previously reported that the Bengals are planning to make Zac Taylor, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback coach, their next head coach.

The news outlet also said that Jackson will not be on Taylor’s staff if he is indeed given the job.

Some speculate that this stems from Jackson’s 3-36-1 record as head coach for the Browns, while others attribute it to the Bengals parting ways with Lewis, which was reportedly a “mutual decision.”

Jackson was friends with Lewis, who advocated for him to get the position.

“I think he’s more than qualified,” Lewis told ESPN last week. “I think he’s been in a couple of difficult situations [in Oakland and Cleveland], and that’s tough, and it hasn’t broke his way. But I think he’s an excellent football coach, he’s a great motivator. So I think he deserves an opportunity, if not here, somewhere else.”

Jackson was reportedly interviewed for the head coach position, but did not receive it. This would be the second time he was let go this season and within the same conference.

Football fans took to social media mocking Jackson and celebrating that he won’t be returning to any Ohio team.

Fired twice in the same season. Hue goes 0-2 in jobs. Remarkable — Russell (@Russell_tos) January 11, 2019

good thing hue lined up that job during the season against his former team’s rival… was clearly worth it — 🤦‍♂️Stu Pid🤦‍♂️ (@UrFriendStu) January 11, 2019

Jesse, however, defended Jackson saying,

“Before you jump for joy over the Hue Jackson firing, keep in mind… his evaluation of talent is top tier. He is the one who pushed the Cleveland Browns to draft Baker Mayfield and Miles Garrett.”

Before you jump for joy over the Hue Jackson firing, keep in mind… his evaluation of talent is top tier.

He is the one who pushed the Cleveland Browns to draft Baker Mayfield and Miles Garrett. — Elise Jesse (@Elise_JesseWLWT) January 11, 2019

Jackson was the Bengals offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 before becoming head coach of the Browns.

More on Hue Jackson, here.