Police investigate double shooting outside Cleveland strip club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating a double shooting outside a strip club on the city's east side.

Officers were called to the Alibi Inn on Rockwell Ave. just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found one person shot in the foot, another shot in the leg. Both were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Detectives found 15 - 20 shell casings on the street outside the club.

Police investigated a shooting at the same strip club back in March of 2016.