Police: Akron man wanted for breaking into apartment, raping victim

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and raping the victim.

Jesse M. Williams II, 33, of Akron, forced his way into an apartment on Alphada Place at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, police said. When the victim tried to call police, he took her phone and raped her, according to the police department.

Williams stole some of her property before fleeing. He was identified by the victim and DNA.

He is wanted for two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, tampering and disrupting public service.

Anyone with information on Williams is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.