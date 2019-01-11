North Carolina animal services received influx in ‘Big Foot sightings’ after statue placed in woods

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — County animal services in North Carolina has received an influx in reports of Big Foot sightings, however this time, callers aren’t that far off.

According to WFMY, Davie County Animal Services keeps receiving reports of an 8-foot tall, hairy creature, with glowing red eyes in the woods — a.k.a. Big Foot.

Big Foot can reportedly be found in the Mocksville woods, however the creature isn’t alive.

Davie County Animal Services told the news outlet that after getting numerous calls about Big Foot sightings, it was time to get to the bottom of it.

They shared the following post on their Facebook page:

“This handsome fellow stands on Pine Ridge Rd. in Mocksville. If you are traveling this road at night, please be advised that the eyes appear to glow. If you see this phenomenon, you do not need to call animal control to report seeing Bigfoot, Sasquatch or any other large creature. Thank you.”

WFMY said that Davie County Animal Services doesn’t know who put the statue up, but it could likely be neighbors in the area.

So, the tipsters weren’t completely incorrect. They did see Big Foot, just a statue, not a real creature.