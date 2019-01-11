Medical marijuana dispensary in Sandusky makes final preparations to open doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- A medical marijuana dispensary in northeast Ohio is making the final preparations to open its doors.

The Forest Sandusky Dispensary is the sister company of Standard Wellness, a state-licensed medical marijuana cultivator and processor.

Initially, the dispensary will only have flower, or buds, available.

But in the spring, they will have more infused products.

Once the dispensary opens, only employees and patients with valid medical marijuana cards will be allowed inside.

"That is definitely one of the things were excited about, bringing relief to patients and allowing them to pick a plant based medicine over those addictive alternatives," Standard Wellness CEO Erik Vaughan said.

The dispensary's final inspection was this week and it is expected to get its certificate of operation in the coming days.

Continuing coverage, here.