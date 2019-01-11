Man in custody, elementary school closed after standoff in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One man is in custody and an elementary school is closed for the day after a standoff on the city's east side.

According to police, a man was shot in the leg in the 1100 block of East 87th Street early Friday. The suspect in the shooting was then involved in a standoff with police at a home on East 87th Street and Ansel.

He was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Wilson Elementary School is located near the scene, and before the standoff ended the district decided to cancel classes for the day.