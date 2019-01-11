Gone but not forgotten: Team Oliviah hosts blood drive in honor of 10-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- Oliviah Hall may be gone but her memory continues to live on in her community.

On Friday, more than a hundred people turned out for Team Oliviah's Red Cross blood drive.

"In December, Oliviah came to visit us and I promised her I'd come and give blood," recalled Joanne Prickett.

The ten-year-old passed away two weeks ago after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Those who knew her say she was full of life and made it her mission to help those around her, which Team Oliviah is continuing to do.

In total, the blood drive collected 100 pints of blood.

"We serve more than 50 hospitals here in Northeast Ohio and a lot of those pints are gong to folks that are fighting childhood cancers like leukemia, those who have been involved in accidents and those who are facing surgery that might need blood," said Red Cross Spokeswoman Christi Peters.

She said the event was so big they had to send donors to other drives happening in town.

