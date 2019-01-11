Fox Recipe Box: Low-carb Zucchini Lasagna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Who says you can't enjoy a hearty dish of lasagna without all the guilt? Brittani Bo Baker is passionate about finding ways to 'lighten up' recipes and she shared one of her favorite dishes with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer.

Brittani lends her culinary talents at her NFL legend dad's restaurant Bubba's-Q in Avon. Her low-carb zucchini lasagna is available for pick-up (all put together and ready for you to bake at home) as part of Bubba's-Q meal prep offerings. She also developed a line of seasonings inspired by her grammaw and you can order Grammaw Knows Gourmet Seasonings on line or buy them at Bubba's Q.

Brittani Bo Baker's Low Carb Zucchini Lasagna

• 3 medium zucchini sliced 1/8 inches thick

• 1 lb ground turkey

• 1/2 medium onion chopped

• 2 cloves garlic minced

• 1 cup Italian blend shredded cheese

• 1/2 cup parmesan

• 1 cup ricotta cheese

• 15 oz The Blonde Italian Pasta Sauce

• 2 tbsp Olive Oil

• 3 teaspoons of Grammaw Knows Italian Gourmet Seasonings

• 2 teaspoons of Grammaw Knows Everything All Purpose seasonings.

Directions

1. Slice zucchini into 1/8 thick slices using a Mandoline slicer, lay slices flat on paper

towel and lightly sprinkle with Grammaw Knows Everything All purpose

seasoning. (The salt in this seasoning will help remove the excess moisture

in the zucchini) let sit for 15-20 mins while you prepare everything else and

then pat dry.

2. In a medium saucepan heat the olive oil and sauté onions and garlic for about 3

minutes, mix in the ground turkey season with Grammaw Knows Italian and

Grammaw Knows Everything and cook for about 5-10 minutes.

3. Drain the fat from the pan, and add the pasta sauce to your seasoned meat

mixture.

4. Simmer on low for about 20-25 minutes.

5. In a large mixing bowl add your ricotta cheese, and Italian cheese blend and mix

together.

6. lightly oil the bottom of an 8x8 casserole dish with olive oil and start to assemble

your lasagna. Layer of meat sauce, zucchini, cheese, repeat, until you get

to the top of your casserole dish. Make your last layer your cheese mix and

sprinkle with a layer of parmesan cheese.

7. Bake uncovered on 415 degrees for 30-40 minutes until the top is browned and

your lasagna noodles are cooked through.

8. Sprinkle with a little more Grammaw Knows Italian Gourmet Seasonings and

enjoy.