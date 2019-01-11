Fox 8 Jukebox: Matthew Alec and the Soul Electric

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Matthew Alec and the Soul Electric is a 5-piece ensemble led by saxophonist Matthew Alec. The band specializes in upbeat danceable funk music with electric jazz influences. Click here to learn more about Matthew Alec and the Soul Electric.
