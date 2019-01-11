× Driver charged in crash at Mentor Walmart that killed one

MENTOR, Ohio– The driver accused of crashing into the Walmart in Mentor and killing a woman is now facing charges.

Lois M. Kojan, 86, of Mentor, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and failure to control, according to Mentor Municipal Court records.

Police said Kojan hit two pedestrians in front of the store on Mentor Avenue in July.

The one victim, an 81-year-old woman, went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries. The second victim, a Walmart employee who uses a wheelchair, suffered minor injuries.

