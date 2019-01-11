Live video: Cuyahoga County officials discuss 2018 drug overdose numbers

CLEVELAND– Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson will hold a news conference Friday morning on last year’s drug overdose statistics. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m.

Gilson will be joined by Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.

The Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 50,000 opioid overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. in 2017, an increase from previous years. Most of those deaths involved painkillers.

Ohio leads the nation in opioid-related emergency room visits.

In 2018, the Cleveland Clinic reported a total of 2,832 opioid-related Eemergency department visits, including 1,006 overdoses.