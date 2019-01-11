Cloudy start Saturday with snow showers to follow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Snow will be travelling northward Saturday afternoon. Big question marks revolve around the northerly extent of the swath of snow.

Current thinking is that everyone will get a chance at seeing some snowflakes with this system. The heaviest snow will remain in Southern Ohio. Be careful if you plan to travel toward southern Ohio this weekend.

Here's a look at your overnight forecast:

A cloudy start Saturday with snow showers developing from southwest to northeast mainly after lunch and continuing through Saturday night.

Get ready. The pattern that has kept this winter’s cold and snow at bay thus far is now starting to ‘awaken’ so-to-speak. While there will be minor breaks, the overall “flavor” of the rest of January is shaping up to be on the cold side and perhaps more than making up for the warm start to 2019.

Here's the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

