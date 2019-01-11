× Cleveland Indians looking for All-Star Week volunteers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians are looking for volunteers to help showcase Cleveland hospitality during the 2019 All-Star Week.

There are unpaid positions available in the 2019 All-Star Week Volunteer Program throughout the city’s baseball-themed attractions.

Volunteers can help prepare the on-field pre-game ceremonies for the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. According to MLB’s website, volunteers will be stand-ins for players participating in the game and have the opportunity to “be their favorite All-Star and stand in the same spot the MLB All-Stars will prior to the game.”

MLB is also looking for volunteers to serve as gift distributors, ticket takers, event guides and welcome greeters at the All-Star Gala.

Additionally, they need people to serve as transportation volunteers who will welcome MLB guests, VIPs and staff to events throughout Cleveland. Volunteers will not serve as drivers, but instead greet and welcome guests at pick up and drop off locations and their final destinations.

And, for those looking to help create the fan experience during All-Star Week, you can volunteer at Play Ball Park, which is being held at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland July 5-9. It is the largest indoor/outdoor baseball interactive theme park in the world, featuring over 40 attractions and 600,000 square feet of baseball fun.

Play Ball Park volunteers have the opportunity to assist with the following activities: baseball/softball pitching and batting cages, Legends autograph stages, World’s Largest Baseball, indoor and outdoor fields, performance training area and make your own trading card.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer will need to fill out the registration form.

Volunteers must be at least 18-years-old, sign a release of liability waiver and pass a background check.

Volunteer positions are not for ballpark events. They are unpaid and do not provide any employment benefits.

