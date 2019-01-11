× Cleveland Indians avoid arbitration with Lindor, not Bauer; claim Cole

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians announced Friday that they have reached an agreement with shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Lindor reportedly signed the one-year agreement to avoid arbitration with the team.

MLB insiders claim Lindor’s 2019 deal is worth $10.55 million.

Lindor had a .277 batting average, 38 home runs and 92 RBIs during the 2018 season. He was drafted by the Tribe in 2011 during the first round.

The Indians also announced that they have claimed right-handed pitcher A.J. Cole from the New York Yankees.

With the Yankees, Cole had a 4.26 ERA in 28 relief appearances and was fanning 11.6 batters per 9.0 innings. He has had 54 Major League appearances since his major league debut with the Washington Nationals in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Indians did not reach a deal with pitcher Trevor Bauer prior to the arbitration deadline, sources say.

More on the Cleveland Indians, here.