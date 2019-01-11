Cleveland firefighter issued same badge number as father, Wayne Leon, who was killed in the line of duty

CLEVELAND -- Nineteen cadets from the 34th Fire Training Academy Class took the oath of office in Cleveland on Friday.
According to a release, the new firefighters will serve in neighborhoods throughout Cleveland in an effort to improve service to residents.
One of the new firefighters is Justin Leon, who is the son of Wayne Leon, the Cleveland police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2000.
Cleveland Fire tweeted that Justin was issued the same badge number-- 1338-- that his father wore for the Cleveland Police Department.
Cadet Justin Leon was pinned by his mother, Grace Leon, at Friday's ceremony.
**Continuing coverage on Wayne Leon, here**
41.499320 -81.694361