Cleveland firefighter issued same badge number as father, Wayne Leon, who was killed in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Nineteen cadets from the 34th Fire Training Academy Class took the oath of office in Cleveland on Friday.

According to a release, the new firefighters will serve in neighborhoods throughout Cleveland in an effort to improve service to residents.

One of the new firefighters is Justin Leon, who is the son of Wayne Leon, the Cleveland police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2000.

Cleveland Fire tweeted that Justin was issued the same badge number-- 1338-- that his father wore for the Cleveland Police Department.

Cadet Justin Leon was pinned by his mother, Grace Leon, at Friday's ceremony.

#CLEFIRE Cadet Justin Leon is pinned by his mother, Grace Leon. The son of @CLEpolice Officer Wayne Leon, who was shot and killed while on patrol June 25, 2000, Firefighter Leon was issued the same CFD badge number “1338” that his father wore for CPD. #publicservice #family pic.twitter.com/IZXBqb7irt — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 11, 2019

**Continuing coverage on Wayne Leon, here**

The 34th #CLE Fire Training Academy Class graduates today. Pinning Ceremony this morning at the FTA, Graduation Ceremony this afternoon at City Hall. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/CPIHY8i5Bh — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 11, 2019