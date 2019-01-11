Teen dies after being shot in head while playing Russian roulette

AKRON, Ohio — A teenager who was shot while apparently playing Russian roulette has in Akron has died.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Glenn Miller, 17, of Louisville, passed away Jan. 10.

Police were called to a home on Burkardt Avenue in Akron early Saturday.

Miller was found with a single gunshot wound to his head.

The victim and two other males, a 16-year-old from Green and a 20-year-old from Akron, were apparently playing Russian roulette with a handgun when Miller was shot.

The incident is still under investigation.

