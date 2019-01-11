× 20-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly New Year’s fight in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — A local man is dead after a fight on New Year’s. Now, a 20-year-old is facing charges.

Police said a fight broke out just after midnight between a large group of people in Parma.

Mark Conley, 20, allegedly punched Christopher Cosme, 42, in the head.

Police said Cosme fell to the ground, hit his head on the concrete and later died from his injuries.

Conley was later arrested and reportedly admitted to being involved in the fight.

He has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter.