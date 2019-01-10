Wooster High School seniors show kindness to teachers by cleaning off snow-covered cars

WOOSTER, Ohio — Seniors at Wooster High School cleaned off cars for their teachers Thursday.

Photos were shared on the Wooster Frontline Twitter account showing the students scraping ice and snow off of cars.

The students tweeted, “just thought we would give back to our teachers on this cold and snowy day by scraping the ice off their windows.”

A representative from the Wooster Basbeball program then praised the senior class on Twitter for their kindness. The Tweet read,

“By all accounts, this years Senior class has been outstanding not only in the classroom, but throughout the entire building & community! What a great example for the rest of the student body! # WoosterWay # ServantLeadership # GoWoo @ WooPrincipal @ WoosterCSD“

