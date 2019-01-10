Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 10 a.m. for Geauga County for snow totals of 4-9″ (where lake effect persists).

Inland Ashtabula, Summit, Medina, Portage and Trumbull are under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10 AM. An additional couple inches are expected through the morning.

Snow begins to taper later this morning. Ashtabula County could have a lake effect snow band setting up around lunchtime stay tuned.

It’s a cold one today with temperatures in the low to mid 20’s and with a brisk Northwest wind it’ll feel more like the single digits in the morning and low teens in the afternoon.

Get ready. The pattern that’s kept winter cold and snow stalled is now started to roar to life in the weeks ahead. While there will be minor breaks, the overall “flavor” of the rest of January is shaping up to be on the cold side, perhaps more than making up for the warm first week of 2019.

A minor system may provide a light, minor dust-up of snow on Saturday.