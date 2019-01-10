Parma resident injured in evening house fire

PARMA, Ohio — Officials are investigating an evening house fire in Parma.

Parma firefighters were called to the 7100 block of Velma Avenue around 7:36 p.m. Thursday. When officials arrived the fire had already extended to the second floor of the home, reportedly.

The resident of the home was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with smoke inhalation injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Multiple crews assisted Parma Fire Department in extinguishing the blaze.

Snow and sub freezing temperatures reportedly created hazards for the responding units and hampered extinguishment.

Units remain on location for additional extinguishment and overhaul.

Officials said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation and unknown at this time.

Ridge Rd. was closed between Brookpark Rd. and Luelda Ave. while crews fought the blaze. According to Parma police, it has since reopened.

