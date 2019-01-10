Twins at Revere High School get perfect ACT score

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD, Ohio - Michael Tomechko and his twin sister, Keri, both have very similar interests.

Both have scheduled as many advanced placement classes as they can attend, both do track and cross country.

The twins, both juniors at Revere High School, say they have always pushed each other to excel by encouraging and helping one another.

"We work together a lot, like we push each other. She's a lot more involved in show choir and in the musical -- that sort of stuff. Yeah, we are both similarly driven," said Michael.

"Michael is, I guess you could say he's my best friend. I've grown up with him for 17 years now. He's a very hard worker; he helps a lot, like we always help each other with our work and everything. He is very driven and he is very kind," said Keri.

Even when it comes to their grades, the twins say there is no real competition.

"We usually get pretty similar grades so it's not like a problem, like one person does way better than the other or anything," said Keri.

Both say they are prepared for their ACT tests by taking practice tests.

And when the real test came both say they felt confident they did well.

Two weeks later, Keri says she was the first to log onto the internet and find out her results.

"I was just like so happy and I ran upstairs and was like, 'Oh, I got a 36 and I was like Michael, you need to check yours,'" said Keri.

"I heard like the cheering and the excitement upstairs and Keri came upstairs and said 'Michael, check your ACT score,' and I had this moment of worrying, 'What if I don't do as well as she did?' and I was very relieved when I checked my score."

Both scored a 36: a perfect ACT score.

Keri's confirmation letter says that only about two-tenths of one-percent of the students who take the test get a perfect score.

For twins to both do it is even more rare.

"People always call us like the "wonder twins" and that's just like following through on that idea, like we both really push each other to excel," said Keri.

Superintendent Matthew Montgomery also knows how rare the achievement is, but says the twins are not alone within their own school building.

"We are extremely fortunate this year. We actually are making history for Revere. This is the first year ever that we have had nine students earn a perfect ACT score, so we have nine students walking the hallway with this accomplishment," said Montgomery.

The twins credit their parents, their teachers and their Revere education for setting the foundation for their success.

Michael says he plans to study chemical engineering following graduation. His sister plans to study premed. Both say they will probably not attend the same university.

While finishing high school, however, they hope their achievement will be an inspiration to their friends and classmates to try and accomplish the same thing.

"My friends and I are always the same sort of relationship, I guess -- pushing each other to succeed so I think this might motivate them to really get the drive to do well on the ACT, as well," said Michael.

