Tuscarawas County deputies make big bust in month long drug investigation

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is behind bars following a major drug bust at a home in Beach City.

According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives from multiple law enforcement agencies went to Anthony Rauniker’s house on State Route 212 NW on January 10. The raid was part of a month long investigation into the trafficking of large amounts of crystal methamphetamine.

The following was discovered during the search:

Suspected drugs including methamphetamine pills and an unknown white powder

Drug paraphernalia

Several thousands dollars in cash

Guns

Several stolen ATVs and utility trailers

Chemicals commonly used for making methamphetamine

The sheriff’s office reports that Rauniker was on parole and was wearing a holster at the time of his arrest. The weapon for the holster was located during the raid.

He is now in custody at the Tuscarawas County Jail with official charges pending.