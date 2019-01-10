Stark County woman accused of showing up to drug court with drugs, paraphernalia in backpack

MINERVA, Ohio — A Stark County woman faces charges after allegedly bringing drugs and drug paraphernalia to court.

Elizabeth Darlene Wilson, 31, came to the Minerva Mayor’s Court on Monday to appear on drug charges.

According to court documents, when Wilson arrived she had knowingly carried in a backpack containing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say they found the following in her backpack:

0.53 grams of a substance tested and identified as crystal meth/MDMA (ecstasy)

11 blue capsules identified as the scheduled II drug amphetamine and deztroamphetamine

11 white pills identified as gabapentin

Bag containing 2.32 grams of marijuana buds

A glass smoking pipe used to smoke or inhale meth/MDMA

A paperclip with drug residue

Blue glass pipe containing marijuana residue

Wilson now faces the following misdemeanor and felony charges; possession of a controlled substance (MM), illegal use or possession of marijuana (MM), aggravated possession of drugs (F5), possessing drug abuse instruments (M1), and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous investigational drugs (M1).