Snow showers winding down for quiet but cold Friday

CLEVELAND -- Lake effect snow showers are winding down after a crazy distribution that shifted into the secondary snow belt on Thursday morning.

Quiet but cold tonight and tomorrow.

Here's a look at your overnight forecast:

Widespread snow is on the way Saturday. Everyone will get a chance of an inch or so of snow with this system. The heaviest snow will remain south of our viewing area. Be careful if you plan to travel toward southern Ohio this weekend.

Get ready. The pattern that has kept this winter’s cold and snow at bay thus far is now starting to ‘awaken’ so-to-speak. While there will be minor breaks, the overall “flavor” of the rest of January is shaping up to be on the cold side and perhaps more than making up for the warm start to 2019.

Here's a look at the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

