Show Info: January 10, 2019
Brad Williams
January 10-13
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Balance Pan-Asian Grille
515 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland
(216) 523-1111
https://balancegrille.com/
https://www.facebook.com/balancegrille/
Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party
Jan. 11-13 & 17-20
Quicken Loans Arena
To order tickets, visit www.theQarena.com
Or call 888-894-9424
Tickets start at just $17 each!
www.disneyonice.com/mickeys-search-party
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live!
January 12 & 13
Wolstein Center
www.wolsteincenter.com
https://hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com/
Verdure Salon
6519 Detroit Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44102
216.916.7000
https://www.verduresalon.com/
Royal Caribbean
Symphony of the Seas
https://www.royalcaribbean.com/
Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show
http://homeshowsrus.com/northeast-ohio-sportsman-show/
Mortach Financial
http://mortachfinancial.com/
Dr. Marc
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/