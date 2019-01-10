× Norovirus outbreak sickens 277 on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas

MIAMI — Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas is returning to a Florida port a day early and giving passengers full refunds of their fare after 277 guests and crew members were hit with an outbreak of Norovirus as it sailed to Jamaica.

Cruise line spokesman Owen Torres told The Associated Press “we think the right thing to do is get everyone home early rather than have guests worry about their health.”

He says the ship will return to Port Canaveral on Saturday. It sailed from there Sunday on a seven-day Caribbean cruise.

Passengers took to social media on Wednesday, tweeting they were forced to stay onboard after docking in Falmouth, Jamaica, for what was supposed to be a day of excursions.

Torres says returning a day early gives the cruise line “more time to completely clean and sanitize the ship” before it sails again.

@FoxNews if the oasis of the seas outbreak wasn’t bad enough now we are not going to Cozumel and returning to port early. Just told they are issuing refunds for the cruise. Worst first cruise…..#sad — John Leach (@JohnLeach3) January 10, 2019

I’m on the Oasis of the Seas cruise ship right now and over 2% of the boat is sick. We just got word that they’ve cancelled the rest of the trip and are bringing us back to Florida — Erica (@ES_Eliot) January 10, 2019

Sharp increase in Norovirus cases. Oasis of the Seas is aborting it’s trip to Cozumel, and returning to Port Canaveral, docking Saturday. #royalcaribbean — Alan Thomas (@alan_thomas13) January 10, 2019

Oasis of the Seas, Royal Caribbean. We’re docked at Falmouth Jamaica. Level 3 Norovirus outbreak. 100+ passengers and a crew member sick. Canceled shore excursion. Waiting to see if Jamaican authorities let us off the ship. #refund #lostvacation #disappointed #royalcarribean — Alan Thomas (@alan_thomas13) January 9, 2019