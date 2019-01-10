× New software cracking down on Netflix account sharing

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Many people are comfortable sharing their Netflix and other streaming service passwords with friends, however the popular streaming company is looking to crack down on account sharing.

New software unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas could monitor and eliminate account sharing, according to FOX News.

Software maker Synamedia said that the artificial intelligence system looks for potentially fraudulent activity. If found, in some cases, it would ask the user to upgrade to a premium account that includes sharing.

If passwords are being sold through for-profit operations, accounts could be shut down.

A Synamedia spokesman reportedly said “casual credentials sharing is becoming too expensive to ignore.”

FOX News reports that the company found research showing about 26% of millennials give other people their credentials for video streaming services.

The company says the system is already being tested and in the future it will be offered to other streaming services like Netflix and HBO.

