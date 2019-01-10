Maple Heights police search for suspects who shot, killed teen who answered knock at door

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are looking for a suspects who shot and killed a teenager at a Maple Heights home Tuesday evening.

According to a release from police, at around 5:39 p.m. Tuesday, the police department received a call from a woman who said a male had been shot.

Officers responded to Reddington Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy in the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries.

Thursday, Maple Heights police said the victim had been visiting relatives at the home. An investigation revealed that the teen had merely answered a knock at the front door when unknown suspects shot him.

Police say he was shot without any known provocation and was “innocently gunned down” by multiple assailants.

Witnesses saw the suspects driving in the vehicle pictured below:

Anyone with information related to this shooting, is asked to please call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

