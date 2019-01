CLEVELAND — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at a grocery store on Cleveland’s east side.

Cleveland police said a 27-year-old man was shot in his side and chest at the Glenville Grocery on E. 105th Street.

He was reportedly taken to University Hospitals where he passed away from his injuries.

There is no information regarding the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.