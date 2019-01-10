Man arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated with 11-year-old in car

PERKINS TWP., Ohio — A Sandusky man was arrested after police say he was driving while intoxicated with an 11-year-old girl in the car.

Mitchell Mayen, 36, faces charges of endangering children and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

According to Perkins Township police, it happened Jan. 8 at just after 7:30 p.m. Reports state that police were notified of a Toyota Corolla traveling all over the roadway on U.S. 250 northbound.

Police were able to find and pull over the driver. The officer said when pulling over the car, the front and passenger side tires traveled over the solid yellow lines before pulling into a driveway.

When the officer approached the driver, they could detect a slight odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from the vehicle. Mayen told the officer he hadn’t been drinking.

After sobriety tests, Mayen was arrested.

At that point, the officer located an 11-year-old girl in the man’s car. She told the officer she didn’t know if Mayen had been drinking. Her mother was called to pick her up.

Police found an unopened alcoholic beverage in the back seat of the car.