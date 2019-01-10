× Man accused of robbing five Canton businesses

CANTON, Ohio– Canton police arrested a suspect after robberies at five area businesses in three days.

Christopher Tremain Johnson, 42, of Canton, faces charges for aggravated robbery. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon for the following:

Circle K on Fulton Road NW on Jan. 3

Family Dollar on East Tuscarawas Street on Jan. 4

Family Dollar on Cleveland Avenue NW on Jan. 4

Speedway on Navarre Road SW on Jan. 5

Speedway on Harrison Avenue SW on Jan. 5

The Canton Police Detective Bureau is continuing its investigation and more charges are possible.