Local police department creates database to protect your precious pet

SOUTH RUSSELL, Ohio — A local police department has set up a ‘Pet Management’ database to keep your beloved pet safe.

The South Russell Police Department posted on its Facebook page that residents can log into the system and enter their pet’s information and even upload a photo.

The database will update and be accessible to the officer’s mobile data terminals, according to police.

You can also upload a report of a lost or found pet, which will also be uploaded directly to the officers on patrol.

