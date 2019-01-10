Here’s how to get tickets for Donut Fest Cleveland 2019
CLEVELAND — Donut lovers rejoice! Donut Fest is coming back to Cleveland next month.
Tickets will go on sale starting at noon on Friday.
General admission is $35 and VIP will cost $50, which includes early entry, the chance to try donuts from every vendor, three coffees, a limited edition Donut Fest mug and a take-home goodie bag.
Donut Fest will be held at Red Space Events downtown on Saturday, February 9.
Here’s a list of vendors taking part:
- Holey Toledough
- Brewnuts
- Madsen Donuts
- Peace, Love and Little Donuts
- Jack Frost
- Urban Farmer
- Fiona’s Coffee Bar and Bakery
- Circles on the Square
- Jubilee Donuts
- Duck Donuts
- Joe Maxx Coffee Co.
- Solstice Coffee
- Erie Island Coffee Co.
For more information on Donut Fest and to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.
41.499320 -81.694361