× Here’s how to get tickets for Donut Fest Cleveland 2019

CLEVELAND — Donut lovers rejoice! Donut Fest is coming back to Cleveland next month.

Tickets will go on sale starting at noon on Friday.

General admission is $35 and VIP will cost $50, which includes early entry, the chance to try donuts from every vendor, three coffees, a limited edition Donut Fest mug and a take-home goodie bag.

Donut Fest will be held at Red Space Events downtown on Saturday, February 9.

Here’s a list of vendors taking part:

Holey Toledough

Brewnuts

Madsen Donuts

Peace, Love and Little Donuts

Jack Frost

Urban Farmer

Fiona’s Coffee Bar and Bakery

Circles on the Square

Jubilee Donuts

Duck Donuts

Joe Maxx Coffee Co.

Solstice Coffee

Erie Island Coffee Co.

For more information on Donut Fest and to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.