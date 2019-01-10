ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Here’s how to get tickets for Donut Fest Cleveland 2019

Posted 6:44 pm, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32PM, January 10, 2019

Box of doughnuts (donuts) with sprinkles and icing.-courtesy: Getty (premium access/Royalty-Free)

CLEVELAND — Donut lovers rejoice! Donut Fest is coming back to Cleveland next month.

Tickets will go on sale starting at noon on Friday.

General admission is $35 and VIP will cost $50, which includes early entry, the chance to try donuts from every vendor, three coffees, a limited edition Donut Fest mug and a take-home goodie bag.

Donut Fest will be held at Red Space Events downtown on Saturday, February 9.

Here’s a list of vendors taking part:

  • Holey Toledough
  • Brewnuts
  • Madsen Donuts
  • Peace, Love and Little Donuts
  • Jack Frost
  • Urban Farmer
  • Fiona’s Coffee Bar and Bakery
  • Circles on the Square
  • Jubilee Donuts
  • Duck Donuts
  • Joe Maxx Coffee Co.
  • Solstice Coffee
  • Erie Island Coffee Co.

For more information on Donut Fest and to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.

