Free offers and assistance for federal employees during government shutdown

CLEVELAND– As the partial government shutdown continues, some businesses are offering free items and other types of assistance to federal employees. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers face lost paychecks on Friday.

AT&T and DIRECTV

Revised payment schedules and waived late fees. More information here.

Bank of America

Call the client assistance program at 844-219-0690.

Chase

Waived or refunded overdraft fees and monthly service fees available. Call 1-888-356-0023.

Lago East Bank: 1091 West 10th St., Cleveland

Free pasta and meatballs to local federal employees and their families affected by the shutdown. Please present valid government-issued ID. Details here.

Wells Fargo

Payment assistance programs available, based on individual circumstances. Click here for phone numbers.

