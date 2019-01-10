Four flu-related deaths in Medina County this season

MEDINA, Ohio– There have been four flu-related deaths in Medina County this influenza season, the Medina County Health Department said.

Flu activity increases in October, with it peaking between December and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Flu-like illnesses are trending above the county’s historical five-year average. The report, which was issued on Friday, said the number of emergency room visits associated with the illness are also on the rise.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and headache. Complications include pneumonia.

More information here