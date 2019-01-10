× Former judge accused of murdering ex-wife to appear in court

CLEVELAND– The former judge accused of killing his ex-wife will appear in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Lance Mason, 51, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and grand theft. The pretrial conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Police were called to a home on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights on Nov. 17. That’s where they found 45-year-old Aisha Fraser stabbed to death in the driveway.

Fraser, a sixth grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School, was the mother of two daughters. Both girls were at the scene at the time of her murder.

Mason pleaded guilty to domestic violence and attempted felonious assault for an incident involving Fraser in 2014. He reportedly punched and choked her in front of their young children.

Mason served less than a year of a two-year prison sentence before the city of Cleveland hired him as the minority business development administrator in the office of equal opportunity.

Continuing coverage of this story here