Fast food restaurant closed for cleaning after man brings dead raccoon inside

WARNING: Some may find the video in this story to be disturbing

SAN FRANCISCO, California — It’s the last thing you’d want to see in any restaurant — an animal carcass placed on a table.

But that’s exactly what happened inside a San Francisco McDonald’s on Sunday.

Chris Brooks told KGO-TV he was eating breakfast when he saw an elderly man walk in and put a dead raccoon on a table. He left the restaurant and started recording video on his cell phone through a window.

“I didn’t know if the raccoon was dead or alive,” Brooks told KGO. “My thing was to get out of the way.”

Brooks’ video showed another man grab the raccoon carcass and carry it outside.

Animal control responded and removed the raccoon from the property.

After the incident, the restaurant was closed for five hours so it could be cleaned and disinfected.

“I’d like to assure the public that McDonald’s has addressed the problem, sanitized the restaurant, which is the main thing for us. McDonald’s is safe to eat,” Stephanie Cushing, Director of Environmental Health, told KGO.

Police told KGO they gave the man a mental health evaluation but determined he did not need to be detained.