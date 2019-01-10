Family of teenager shot, killed in Maple Heights looking for justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Maple Heights police say they are looking for several suspects who opened gunfire on a teen, killing him. They are also looking for a car that could be related to the crime.

Ja'Von Anderson Crump, 17, of Cleveland, answered a knock at the door, but when he opened it, someone with a gun opened fire, killing him. The teenager’s family is looking for justice, while police search for suspects.

"Every time he leave the house, he would say, ‘alright, see you later, grandma. I love you.’ Every time he walked in the house, he gave you a hug," said Barbara Crump.

Tony and Barbara Crump want to know who killed their grandson and why.

"What's the reason? Number one, they need to put these guns away," said his grandmother.

"He wasn't perfect, but he never harmed anybody, you know," said the boy’s grandfather, Tony Crump.

Maple Heights police say Tuesday, Ja'Von was visiting friends and relatives at a home on Reddington Avenue. They say around 5:30 p.m., someone knocked on the front door and without any provocation, he was shot several times and later died.

"I hope they have some remorse, that they'll turn themselves in," said Barbara Crump.

Police released a grainy picture of a car that witnesses say may be connected to the killing. They are looking for multiple suspects.

"It looks like a boy's area...his keyboard, TV, he hooked his game up over here, there go his drums, you know, everybody has their own little domain, this was his," said his grandfather.

Ja'Von lived with his grandparents, who adopted him and his sister. They described him as a typical teenager with a love for girls, basketball, and music.

"He took the piano keyboard upstairs, set it in front of the computer and taught himself how to play the piano and he was playing the trumpet at the upper campus at the School of the Arts," said Tony Crump.

The Crumps proudly showed off his accomplishments, including golf trophies he received over the years.

"Everybody loved him, I mean everybody, the kids come over here 'Ja'Von, Ja'Von, Ja'Von!'" said his grandmother.

"A lot of mothers used to send their kids over here because they wanted them to be around Ja'Von because he had that kind of personality and he was very manageable and very sweet," the teen’s grandfather said.

