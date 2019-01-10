ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Cavs’ Nance could miss month with sprained knee

Posted 7:28 pm, January 10, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 18: Larry Nance Jr #22 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. could miss a month with a sprained right knee ligament, another blow to the NBA’s worst team.

Nance got hurt in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s loss to Indiana and didn’t return. The team said an MRI taken Thursday confirmed that he sprained his medial collateral ligament, and that he will be out for a minimum of two weeks.

The 26-year-old Nance did not play Wednesday night in New Orleans as the Cavs lost their 11th straight game, the opener of a six-game trip.

Cleveland has been riddled with injuries all season, and at just 8-34 has the league’s worst record.

Nance, who came to Cleveland last season in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension in October. He’s averaging 8.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

The Cavs play at Houston Friday.

