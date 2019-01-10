Canton police search for missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in Cleveland area

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are searching for a missing teenager who is believed to be in the Cleveland area.

Brooklyn Moody, 17, has been missing since October 31.

She was placed in a foster home in Stark County and allegedly ran away. Police say she advised a case worker that she was in Cleveland.

She last contacted her case worker on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Moody is 5’4″ and 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she suffers from medical conditions that require medication, which she has not been taking.

Anyone with information regarding Moody’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective H. Burkes with the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.