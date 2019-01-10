× Browns OL Joel Bitonio added to Pro Bowl roster

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio was added to the 2019 AFC Pro Bowl roster on Thursday.

He joins fellow Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward.

“I am so honored to be able to represent the city of Cleveland and all the great Browns fans at the Pro Bowl,” Bitonio said, in a news release on Thursday.

“It’s good to be recognized by the players, coaches and fans for your hard work. What’s really cool, though, is that I can share this honor with Myles and Denzel, but I wish all our offensive linemen could come too because it’s a group effort.”

Bitonio started at left guard in all 16 games and did not miss an offensive snap for the second consecutive season. He was also voted to the Associated press All-Pro second team.

He replaced injured Steelers guard David DeCastro on the roster.

