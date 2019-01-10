Attention mac-and-cheese lovers! Costco now selling 27-pound bucket with 20 year shelf life

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Calling all mac-and-cheese lovers! Costco has given you the greatest gift.
The wholesale store is taking steps to make sure you never have to worry about running out of mac-and-cheese. According to People, they are now selling the delicacy in a 27-pound tub.
The Chef’s Banquet Macaroni and Cheese Storage Bucket holds 180 servings of pasta favorite. People reports that inside the six-gallon container are separate pouches of elbow pasta and cheddar cheese sauce.
The tub sells for $89.99, which is about $2 a serving, and reportedly has a shelf life of 20 years.
In fact, due to its significant shelf life, Costco has listed the product under “all emergency foods” on the store’s website.