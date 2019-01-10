× Alianna’s Alert, named for murdered Cleveland teen, to take effect in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio– A new law named after 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze will go into effect in April.

Alianna’s Alert requires schools to call parents within 120 minutes of the start of the day if their child is marked absent.

“I am pleased that Governor Kasich signed Alianna’s Alert into law,” said state Sen. Sandra Williams, in a news release. “This bill takes an important step toward ensuring that our children are safe when walking or taking public transportation to school. Alianna’s Alert will be a constant reminder that the safety of our children should be of serious concern.”

DeFreeze was a student at E Prep and Village Prep Woodland Hills Campus and on her way to school when she disappeared in January 2017. Her body was found in an abandoned house on Cleveland’s east side three days later. Christopher Whitaker was convicted of her murder and sits on death row.

Alianna’s Alert was introduced as Senate Bill 82, but added to other legislation in order to get it passed before the end of the session.

Continuing coverage of this story here