17-year-old crashes vehicle into lake while driving to school in Stark County

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A teenager driving to school Thursday morning lost control of his vehicle and landed in a lake on all four wheels.

A 17-year-old boy was driving his Chevy Equinox on Erie Avenue in Lawrence Township while it was snowing and lost control of the SUV, according to police.

He hit the guardrail, causing the SUV to roll once and land in four feet of water in Lake Lucerne.

Police said the driver broke a window and was able to get out of the vehicle.

A passerby took the teenager home and his mother contact Lawrence Township police.

The local fire department reportedly transported the boy to the hospital for evaluation. He has since been treated and released.

The vehicle has been removed from the water.

Police said the 17-year-old will be cited for failure to control his vehicle.

Officials are continuing their investigation and will be interviewing the driver now that he has been released from the hospital. FOX 8 will provide more information regarding this accident as it becomes available.