12-year-old gets sick after consuming marijuana-laced gummy bears on Shaker Heights school bus, police say

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Shaker Heights City School officials are investigating suspected marijuana-laced gummy bears being shared by students at Shaker Middle School Thursday.

“This was brought to the attention of the middle school principal on Tuesday. She immediately started investigating, talking to students,” said Scott Stephens, director of communications for the Shaker City Schools.

According to Stephens, staff were able to find out that the alleged distribution happened on a school bus.

The district then reviewed the security tape on the bus and were able to identify the students involved.

“What we are investigating is that several students, a small group of students, were ingesting and distributing candy, gummy bears, that supposedly contained marijuana of that nature,” said Stephens.

The district confirms that EMS was called Thursday morning after a 12-year-old student became sick from ingesting suspected drug-laced candy.

“Our biggest concern is the welfare of our students and we simply we don’t tolerate that kind behavior, if that is what took place. They will face disciplinary actions if it is proven they engaged in that activity,” said Stephens.

The district says Shaker Police were notified.

The parents of the students involved have also been contacted.

Stephens says he feels confident that any further distribution will stop.

“We are working with our law enforcement partners to make it clear to children, you don’t take something that you don’t know what it is. Your health and what goes into your body is the most important thing and something you have control over,” said Stephens.