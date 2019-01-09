Woodmere police welcome new K9 officer to the force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODMERE, Ohio -- The Woodmere Police Department is welcoming a new addition to the force and let's just say he's pretty adorable.

K9 Revan, who was born on Veterans Day, was sworn in during the village council meeting on Wednesday night.

The pint size pup still needs to go through training, but once he's done, he'll hit the streets alongside Officer Dotson.

Together, they'll assist with drug and explosive searches, crime scene investigations, and locating missing people.

The pair is making history as the department's first ever K9 unit.

Best of luck, K9 Revan!