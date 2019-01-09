Winter Weather Advisory: Blustery with off and on snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today’s storms have moved east, ushering the colder air into Ohio, but not before spawning the ONLY tornado in the USA today – The National Weather Service Cleveland confirmed a tornado around 10:25 am in Cortland (Trumbull County just west of Mosquito Lake).

Now we’re focusing on the temps plummeting and lake-effect snow kicking into gear.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, there could be snow accumulation through

Wednesday of 3 to 6 inches. Snow will increase again Wednesday evening with total accumulations through Thursday morning of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph tonight then up to 30 mph on Wednesday.

Follow the latest weather updates, here.

Here’s the latest thinking -- through Thursday morning, which may need some fine-tuning and tweaking.

**Get weather updates**