Winter returns making for tricky travel; weather advisory continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVEALND--After severe storms came with a 1-2 punch Tuesday, today's talk is all about snow and the much colder temperatures. Tough for our bodies to acclimate to such extreme temp fluctuations in less than 24 hours!

Wednesday morning's snow early was from the front. With light snow flying around, we can expect minor accumulation for all UNTIL tonight as lake-effect becomes more pronounced. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect for inland Ashtabula and Geauga counties until 10am Thursday.

.

It's been a tough road for those snow lovers and winter enthusiasts thus far. The last time we had temperatures this mild between Christmas and January 8th was 1937! The last time we had a day BELOW NORMAL was December 11th. That's 28 straight days above normal. Get ready. The pattern that's kept winter cold and snow stalled is now started to roar to life in the weeks ahead.

There is another chance for snow Saturday.

**More on the forecast here**