× Warren police officer escorted from school property after giving principal ticket

WARREN – City and police union officials are upset after a school resource officer was escorted out of the Jefferson K-8 building Tuesday, shortly after he issued a ticket to the principal for allegedly parking in a handicap area.

“The principal was warned several times,” said officer Michael Currington, a Warren police union representative. “Resource officer Adam Chinchic was ordered and escorted out of the building in the same fashion as a criminal.”

Currington said Chinchic had been a resource officer at the school for two years.

Warren City Schools Superintendent Steve Chiaro returned a text message saying he was unable to talk but will respond shortly.

“Our officer was upset because he had promised a second grader he would have lunch with her and he couldn’t explain to her why he wouldn’t be there,” Currington said. “He was more upset about the student.”

Currington said the officer remains working for the police department but they hope to get him back to his job at the school.

Warren City Law Director Greg Hicks says he believed the officer acted properly.

“The officer asked her several times not to park there,” Hicks said. “My understanding she was parked in the striped area next to the handicap spot, and that is not allowed. She was told several times. If we allowed that, what would we be teaching our kids.”